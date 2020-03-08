Texans' Laremy Tunsil: Recovering from shoulder surgery
Tunsil underwent shoulder surgery to address a torn labrum this offseason but should be healthy for training camp, Mark Berman of KRIV Fox 26 reports.
It's unclear when exactly the injury was sustained, though Tunsil did sit out Week 9 due to a shoulder injury. The 25-year-old should have plenty of time to fully recover for the 2020 season.
