Tunsil (knee) has re-entered Saturday's wild-card game against the Browns, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports.

Tunsil was hurt in the second quarter of the contest and subsequently spent considerable time in the medical tent. However, he never headed to the locker room, and he's since returned to the playoff contest. The Pro Bowler's ability to resume play is a big sigh of relief for the Texans, who had slid George Fant over to left tackle while Tunsil was temporarily unable to play.