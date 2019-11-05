Coach Bill O'Brien said Tuesday that he thinks Tunsil (shoulder) "will be ready to go" after Houston's Week 10 bye, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Tunsil was unable to play against the Jaguars on Sunday, but it appears the bye week will help him avoid missing any additional games. More information should be available on the 25-year-old's status when the Texans put out their official injury report next week.