Tunsil (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jaguars in London.

Houston will get its starting right tackle (Tytus Howard, knee) back from a two-game absence, but the team will now have to find a replacement for its starting left tackle in Tunsil. Either Roderick Johnson or Chris Clark will be tasked with protecting Deshaun Watson's blind side in London.

