Tunsil (illness) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Patriots.
Tunsil's outlook for Week 11 has flipped back and forth over the past 48 hours, but it's now confirmed he will be unavailable to face New England after sitting out the entire practice week. One source noted that Tunsil gained medical clearance to play, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, but his status in pregame workouts seemingly did not alleviate concerns. Roderick Johnson is slated to start in Tunsil's place at left tackle.
