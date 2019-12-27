Play

Tunsil (ankle) is officially questionable for Sunday's showdown with the Titans.

Tunsil left Week 16's game with the ankle injury and only logged limited practice time throughout the week. With the Texans locked into the No. 4 seed, it's likely the team will elect to sit Tunsil, meaning Roderick Johnson would be in line for the start at left tackle.

