Tunsil (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Chargers.

Tunsil suffered this injury in Week 2's game versus the Jaguars but returned to the game. He was a limited participant in practice all week, so it looks like he has a good chance to play by Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.

