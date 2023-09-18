Tunsil (knee) remains day-to-day for this week, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Tunsil was unable to play in Sunday's loss to the Colts and should be considered questionable for Week 3 against the Jaguars. His practice status in the days ahead will be worth monitoring after he was unable to participate Friday. If he can suit up against Jacksonville it'd be a big boost to the Texans' offensive line, which allowed six sacks to the Colts and ran for a combined 52 yards on 26 carries.