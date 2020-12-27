Tunsil sustained a foot injury during Sunday's game against the Bengals.
The 26-year-old sustained the injury during the first half and is considered questionable to return. Roderick Johnson shifts to left tackle while Charlie Heck takes over at right tackle with Tunsil sidelined.
More News
-
Texans' Laremy Tunsil: Practices fully Tuesday•
-
Texans' Laremy Tunsil: Misses Monday's practice•
-
Texans' Laremy Tunsil: Sitting Week 11•
-
Texans' Laremy Tunsil: Chances to play Week 11 increasing•
-
Texans' Laremy Tunsil: Unlikely to play Sunday•
-
Texans' Laremy Tunsil: Questionable for Sunday's game•