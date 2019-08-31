Tunsil was traded to the Texans on Saturday along with Kenny Stills and a fourth-round pick in exchange for Johnson Bademosi, Julien Davenport, two first-round picks and a second-round pick, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

In what has become an extremely busy day for the Texans, the acquisition of Tunsil shores up arguably the team's biggest hole in the form of protection for franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson. The 25-year-old tackle had his fifth-year rookie contract option picked up back in April, giving Houston team control over Tunsil for the next two seasons. Still, a contract extension is likely something both sides will explore.