Tunsil underwent successful arthroscopic knee surgery Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Tunsil dealt with a few injuries throughout the 2023 season and his knee was drained on a few occasions. He's expected to recover fully, and he should not be in jeopardy to miss any time in training camp.
