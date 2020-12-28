The injury Tunsil suffered Sunday against the Bengals is believed to be a high-ankle sprain, and it will likely keep him out of Houston's season finale against the Titans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Tunsil's Pro Bowl campaign will likely be cut a game short, negatively impacting a Texans offense that failed to find much consistency this season despite Tunsil's strong play at left tackle. Roderick Johnson came in for Tunsil against the Bengals and will likely start in his stead in Week 17.