Tunsil (illness) isn't expected to play Sunday against the Patriots, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The 26-year-old is officially considered questionable with the non-COVID-19 illness, but it appears he isn't on track to play Sunday. Roderick Johnson or Tytus Howard would fill it at left tackle in Tunsil is indeed unavailable.
More News
-
Texans' Laremy Tunsil: Questionable for Sunday's game•
-
Texans' Laremy Tunsil: Inks extension with Houston•
-
Texans' Laremy Tunsil: Recovering from shoulder surgery•
-
Texans' Laremy Tunsil: Works in limited fashion•
-
Texans' Laremy Tunsil: Won't play Sunday•
-
Texans' Laremy Tunsil: Status for Week 17 uncertain•