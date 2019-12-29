Play

Tunsil (ankle) is officially inactive for Sunday's tilt with Tennessee.

Tunsil left Week 16's game with the ankle issue, and after logging just limited practice this week, will be rested heading into the playoffs. With the veteran sidelined, Roderick Johnson is in line to draw the start at left tackle for Week 17.

More News

