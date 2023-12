Tunsil (groin) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game versus Tennessee.

Tunsil suffered a groin injury in the first half and won't be able to return. The Texans were up by multiple scores when he was officially ruled out, but Tunsil's absence will still be felt as the team attempts to secure a critical victory in its quest for a playoff berth. George Fant has taken over for Tunsil at left tackle Sunday.