Tunsil (ankle) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice.

Tunsil sustained this injury in Week 16 and missed the season finale. The 25-year-old is on the right track for Saturday's wild-card playoff game against the Bills, but Roderick Johnson is on standby to start at left tackle if Tunsil can't go.

