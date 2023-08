The Texans signed Rountree on Friday.

Rountree, who logged 13 carries for 19 yards in four games with the Chargers last season, will give the Texans some added backfield depth behind Dameon Pierce and Devin Singletary. The 2021 sixth-rounder is now in a position to compete with Mike Boone, Dare Ogunbowale and Gerrid Doaks for slotting behind Houston's top duo.