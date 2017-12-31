Lewis (shoulder) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Colts.

Lewis, who missed the Texans' Week 16 loss to the Steelers, is now slated to miss the regular season finale as well due to his shoulder injury. His absence won't have much of an impact, as he logged just three tackles in two games during the 2017 season.

