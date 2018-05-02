Texans' Lavon Coleman: Signs with Houston
Coleman was signed by the Texans as an undrafted free agent, Adam Jude of the Seattle Times reports.
Coleman was the second running back for the University of Washington behind junior Myles Gaskin, rushing 89 times for 438 yards (4.6 YPA) and four touchdowns while adding another three scores as a receiver in 2017. At 5-foot-11, 235 pounds, Coleman has the size to play in the NFL and could serve well in pass protection, but there may not be room for him. Houston re-signed Alfred Blue on Tuesday and will be returning Lamar Miller, D'Onta Foreman (Achilles) and Tyler Ervin (knee). Coleman will be joined by fellow UDFA Terry Swanson, both of whom will provide insurance for the injured backs ahead of them on the depth chart.
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...