Texans' Lavon Coleman: Signs with Houston

Coleman was signed by the Texans as an undrafted free agent, Adam Jude of the Seattle Times reports.

Coleman was the second running back for the University of Washington behind junior Myles Gaskin, rushing 89 times for 438 yards (4.6 YPA) and four touchdowns while adding another three scores as a receiver in 2017. At 5-foot-11, 235 pounds, Coleman has the size to play in the NFL and could serve well in pass protection, but there may not be room for him. Houston re-signed Alfred Blue on Tuesday and will be returning Lamar Miller, D'Onta Foreman (Achilles) and Tyler Ervin (knee). Coleman will be joined by fellow UDFA Terry Swanson, both of whom will provide insurance for the injured backs ahead of them on the depth chart.