Texans' Lewis Bond: Makes noise during OTAs

Bond, who was a sixth-round selection in April's NFL Draft, "turned heads" during OTAs, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports.

Bond was part of the second-team offense during practice sessions and "made plays," per Bien-Aime. Of course, it's still very early in the offseason, but Bond certainly didn't hurt his chances of making the season-opening 53-man roster with his initial impression. Still, Brett Coomer of the Houston Chronicle projects the Boston College product to be on the roster bubble given the Texans' crowded wide-receiver room.