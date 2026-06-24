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Texans' Lewis Bond: Makes noise during OTAs

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Bond, who was a sixth-round selection in April's NFL Draft, "turned heads" during OTAs, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports.

Bond was part of the second-team offense during practice sessions and "made plays," per Bien-Aime. Of course, it's still very early in the offseason, but Bond certainly didn't hurt his chances of making the season-opening 53-man roster with his initial impression. Still, Brett Coomer of the Houston Chronicle projects the Boston College product to be on the roster bubble given the Texans' crowded wide-receiver room.

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