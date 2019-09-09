Paulsen (coach's decision) won't play in Monday's season opener against the Saints, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Listed as the No. 4 option, Paulsen seemingly only provides depth to Houston's tight end unit. With Darren Fells, Jordan Akins and Jerell Adams all healthy and active for Monday, Houston will let Paulsen sit on the sideline.

