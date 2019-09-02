The Texans will sign Paulsen, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Paulsen will give the Texans some added tight end depth, and his signing figures to foreshadow an IR move or two. The 32-year-old is a strong blocker, but it's been a while since he's been on the fantasy radar due to his pass-catching skills.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week