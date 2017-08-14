Play

Ballentine hasn't been practicing during training camp due to left knee discomfort, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Ballentine suffered a knee injury back in 2014 and has battled injuries in subsequent seasons, limiting him to just four games combined in 2015 and 2016. This latest injury further complicates his chances of earning regular snaps in the defensive backfield heading into the upcoming campaign.

