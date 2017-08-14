Play

Ballentine has not been practicing at training camp due to knee discomfort, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Ballentine suffered a knee injury back in 2014 and has battled injuries in subsequent seasons, limiting him to just four games played combined in 2015 and 2016. The injury this year is preventing him from competing for an open safety spot.

