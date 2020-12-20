site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Texans' Lonnie Johnson: Cleared for Week 15
RotoWire Staff
Johnson (knee) is active for Sunday's game versus the Colts.
Johnson will start at free safety in Sunday's divisional game despite being a late addition to the injury report Friday. The second-year defensive back has accrued 52 tackles through 13 games.
