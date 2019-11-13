Play

Johnson did not appear on Wednesday's edition of the Week 11 injury report after passing a baseline neurological exam.

Since suffering a concussion during Week 8's win over Oakland, Johnson has passed every phase of the NFL's concussion protocol, resulting in his omission from Wednesday's injury report for Week 11. The 24-year-old cornerback is on track to face Baltimore on Sunday.

