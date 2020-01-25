Johnson finished his rookie season with 41 tackles and seven passes defensed over 14 games in 2019.

Johnson was Houston's second-round draft pick in 2019 and immediately stepped into a significant role. Unfortunately, as a rookie cornerback in the NFL, he did not deliver on the potential of a 54th-overall pick. The Texans believe Johnson will have a good future, per Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com, but he was ranked last at his position by Pro Football Focus. With a few cornerbacks entering free agency or not being brought back, Johnson could move up the depth chart and gain a larger role in 2020, although the Texans are expected to add at least one high-profile, free-agent defensive back.