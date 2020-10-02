Johnson (illness) is expected to have a larger role Week 4 with A.J. Moore (hamstring) landing on injured reserve, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Johnson, who was a limited participant at Thursday's practice, filled in for Moore last Sunday and played a season-high 43 snaps (54 percent) in a loss to the Steelers. He's been the third safety to start the season but will see his role expand against the Cowboys, the league's top-ranked passing offense. Johnson's a big-bodied safety-cornerback, representing a physical prototype at the position, and gives the Texans a larger presence in the secondary than Moore.