Texans' Lonnie Johnson: Heading to Houston

The Texans selected Johnson in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 54th overall.

Houston needed to bolster its secondary after the Kevin Johnson experiment failed. Adding Lonnie Johnson, a two-year starter at Kentucky after beginning his career at junior college, is a step towards addressing that need. Johnson is a big corner at 6-foot-1 7/8 and 213 pounds who plays with some physicality to compensate for his lack of top-end speed. Johnson also has some warts as far as his coverage ability is concerned. His frame is similar to that of Carolina's James Bradberry and it's possible that Johnson develops into a starter of his caliber with some added seasoning.