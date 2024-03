Johnson (knee) agreed to sign with the Texans for one year, $2.5 million, Logan Farlow of USA Today reports.

Johnson will return to Houston where he spent the first three seasons of his career before spending a season in Tennessee and most recently, New Orleans. The 28-year-old appeared in 12 games with the Saints last season, missing time due to a knee injury, and seeing more work on special teams than in the secondary. He'll likely be in line for a similar role with the Texans.