Play

Johnson (foot) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Ravens.

It's unclear how Johnson suffered the injury, but he was forced to leave the game in the third quarter. As long as he's sidelined, look for Gareon Conley and Keion Crossen to see an increase in depth snaps.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories