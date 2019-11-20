Texans' Lonnie Johnson: Not playing Thursday
Johnson (ankle) is ruled out for Thursday's game against the Colts.
After incurring an ankle injury during this past Sunday's loss to the Ravens, Johnson was unable to practice all week and won't suit up for the divisional clash. Bradley Roby (hamstring) is a game-time call, so if he can't go Johnathan Joseph and Gareon Conley figure to start with Vernon Hargreaves and Keion Corssen rotating in.
