Johnson (undisclosed) was placed on the non-football injury list Wednesday, NFL reporter Aaron Wilson reports.
The specifics of the injury remain unclear, but Johnson will be sidelined for the start of camp. He appeared in all 16 games for the Texans last season and recorded 76 total tackles while transitioning from cornerback to safety.
More News
-
Texans' Lonnie Johnson: Transitions to safety in 2020•
-
Texans' Lonnie Johnson: Posts 11 tackles vs. Bengals•
-
Texans' Lonnie Johnson: Cleared for Week 15•
-
Texans' Lonnie Johnson: Late addition to injury report•
-
Texans' Lonnie Johnson: Registers eight stops•
-
Texans' Lonnie Johnson: Dials up the blitz•