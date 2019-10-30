Texans' Lonnie Johnson: Remains in concussion protocol
Johnson (concussion) didn't participate at Wednesday's practice.
Johnson sustained the concussion during Sunday's win over the Raiders, so it's no real surprise to see him sitting out only a couple days later. The rookie second-round pick will need to fully clear the concussion protocol before retaking the field.
