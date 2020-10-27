Johnson will continue to work at safety despite the injury to cornerback Bradley Roby (knee), Aaron Reiss of The Athletic reports.

The 2019 second-round pick has been working as Houston's third safety throughout the first half of the season, and interim coach Romeo Crennel said, "We'd be doing the kid a bit of a disservice if we keep bouncing him from position to position. Right now, Lonnie is a safety." Johnson has 20 total tackles through seven games and should continue to play a rotational role at safety even if Roby is sidelined.