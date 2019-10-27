Johnson exited Sunday's game against the Raiders with a concussion and won't return, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The rookie second-round pick joins the walking wounded among the Texans' secondary, as Johnathan Joseph (hamstring) and Bradley Roby (hamstring) were inactive for this contest. The Texans will finish the contest with Gareon Conley, Keion Crossen and Cornell Armstrong as their remaining cornerbacks.