Johnson suffered a minor leg injury during Saturday's preseason contest against the Buccaneers, independent NFL journalist Aaron Wilson reports.
Johnson and Eric Murray both suffered injuries Saturday, leaving Jonathan Owens as the only healthy strong safety on the Texans' depth chart. Johnson's injury is expected to be minor and shouldn't impact his availability for the season opener on Sept. 12. The 25-year-old appeared in all 16 games for Houston last year, registering a career-high 76 tackles.