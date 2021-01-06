Johnson transitioned from cornerback to safety in 2020 and finished with 76 tackles.
Johnson, drafted as a cornerback in the second round of the 2019 draft, successfully transitioned to safety in 2020. He was the team's top-graded safety, per Pro Football Focus. Johnson moved into a full-time role after Justin Reid's season-ending thumb injury in Week 14 and didn't miss a snap over the final three games. Johnson's contract runs through 2022, but his role is unclear pending sweeping changes on a defense that ranked 30th overall in the NFL (24th against the pass).