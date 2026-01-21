The Texans signed Lachey to a reserve/future contract Tuesday.

Selected by the Texans in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, Lachey spent his entire rookie season on Houston's practice squad after failing to make the 53-man roster at the end of training camp. He was not elevated to the active roster, but he'll be part of the Texans' 90-man roster for the offseason and will be eligible to participate in OTAs in minicamp.