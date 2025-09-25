Stewart is expected to take over as a starting safety after the Texans released C.J. Gardner-Johnson on Wednesday, Sam Warren of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Gardner-Johnson's tenure in Houston lasted just three games before head coach DeMeco Ryans pushed the eject button. Ryans talked about having a "great pulse" of the locker room and "what's going on" as factors that influenced his decision. The 30-year-old Stewart is in his fourth season with the Texans and is familiar with the operation. He's played just five snaps in 2025 but has extensive experience as a backup in previous seasons, which makes Ryans believe he can handle the promotion.