Stewart (knee) was activated from the reserve/PUP list Saturday but is still questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans.

Although he's still listed as questionable, the fact that Stewart was removed from the PUP list after three-straight full practices makes it likely that he'll make his 2026 regular-season debut Sunday. Stewart's 2025 season was ended by a quad injury that required surgery in early November, but he was tagged with a knee injury during Week 5 prep. Stewart's return would solidify the Texans' safety depth behind Calen Bullock and Reed Blankenship.