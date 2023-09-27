Stewart recorded no tackles while playing four snaps on defense and 22 on special teams in the Texans' 37-17 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

After recording 10 tackles and a forced fumble while playing every snap on defense in the Texans' Week 2 loss to the Colts, Stewart moved back into a reserve role Sunday with Eric Murray and Jimmie Ward making their returns from injury. Though he played only four snaps on defense Week 3, Stewart's role could become further reduced Sunday against the Steelers if fellow safety Jalen Pitre (chest) is able to return from a two-game absence.