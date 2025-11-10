Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said Monday that Stewart will require season-ending surgery to address the left quadriceps injury he sustained in Sunday's 36-29 win over the Jaguars, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports.

The eight-year veteran took over as a starting safety for Houston in Week 4 following the release of C.J. Gardner-Johnson in September. In nine appearances on the season, Stewart tallied 25 tackles, two pass breakups and one forced fumble.