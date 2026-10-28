Stewart finished with 12 tackles (five solo), including 0.5 sacks, and a defensed pass in Sunday's overtime loss to the Giants.

Stewart paced Houston in tackles, and he contributed a half-sack of J.J. McCarthy in the fourth quarter. Stewart missed the first four weeks of the campaign due to a knee injury and was limited to work on special teams upon his return in Week 5, but he started and logged a 95 percent defensive snap share Sunday in the absence of Reed Blankenship (concussion/hand). The Texans are on bye in Week 8, so Blankenship will have extra time to recover ahead of Houston's Week 9 matchup against the Chargers.