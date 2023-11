Stewart's shoulder injury is expected to require a long-term recovery, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Stewart stepped in for the injured Jimmie Ward (hamstring) this past Sunday before suffering a shoulder injury of his own. The 28-year-old safety has appeared in eight games for the Texans this year, recording 22 total tackles and one forced fumble. Stewart could very well end up on injured reserve in the near future.