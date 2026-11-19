Stewart is expected to move into a reserve safety role for Thursday night's game against the Colts, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

In place of Stewart, the Texans are reinserting Reed Blankenship after he returned from a broken hand and concussion last Sunday against the Browns to play only two defensive snaps. Stewart recorded 14 tackles (four solo) in the loss but gave up a long touchdown to Jerry Jeudy in coverage. The Texans are looking for answers to get their defense back near the top of the league.