site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: texans-maliek-collins-returning-sunday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Texans' Maliek Collins: Returning Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
Nov 13, 2022
at
11:47 am ET
•
1 min read
Collins (chest) is active Sunday against the Giants.
Collins has missed each of the team's last two contests. His return is good news for the
Texans' defensive front, as Collins should see the majority of the snaps at defensive tackle next to Kurt Hinish.
More News
11D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
12D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
15D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
16D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
21D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
21D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 9 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read