Texans' Maliek Collins: Ruled out
RotoWire Staff
Collins (chest) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Titans.
Collins was initially deemed questionable due to the chest injury, but he's been downgraded to out. In his absence, Kurt Hinish and Thomas Booker are candidates for increased snaps in Week 8.
