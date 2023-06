Collins and the Texans agreed on a two-year, $23 million contract extension Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Collins is heading into his third season with the Texans and is coming off a season in 2022 where he posted a career-high 37 tackles, including 3.5 sacks, while deflecting two passes over 15 games. The 28-year-old will be a piece that Houston looks to build around on their defensive line for the next couple years.