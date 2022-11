Collins (chest) is not expected to suit up Thursday versus the Eagles, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 reports.

Collins wasn't able to suit up versus the Titans in Week 8, and though he's making progress in his recovery from a chest injury, it looks like he's trending towards a second straight absence. If the veteran defensive tackle is indeed sidelined Thursday, he will then have an additional 10 days to get healthy ahead of Houston's matchup against the Giants on Nov. 13.